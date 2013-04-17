Something Is Wrong With Gmail

Kevin Smith

Gmail is experiencing some issues this morning. It isn’t working for some and we’re having issues as well accessing certain accounts.

We got this message after several attempts to log into our account: “Sorry, there seems to be a problem. The service you’re looking for is temporarily unavailable. We’re working hard to restore your access as soon as possible. Please try again in a few hours. Thanks for your patience.”

Google’s official status page is now reflecting a service disruption and it seems the issue has now spread to Google Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets, and Presentations.

gmail is down april 17

And Twitter users have also cosigned the issue:

We’ve reached out to Google and will update this post when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

gmail google sai-us