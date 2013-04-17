Something Is Wrong With Gmail

Gmail is experiencing some issues this morning. It isn’t working for some and we’re having issues as well accessing certain accounts.



We got this message after several attempts to log into our account: “Sorry, there seems to be a problem. The service you’re looking for is temporarily unavailable. We’re working hard to restore your access as soon as possible. Please try again in a few hours. Thanks for your patience.”

Google’s official status page is now reflecting a service disruption and it seems the issue has now spread to Google Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets, and Presentations.

And Twitter users have also cosigned the issue:

Gmail down? — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) April 17, 2013

@jyarow ya, google apps gmail too — Christian Zibreg (@dujkan) April 17, 2013

Anyone else having issues with Google Apps Mail IMAP authentication? — Tom Hutchinson (@tomhut) April 17, 2013

@jyarow Thinking so. I just booted up and it seems to not be cooperating. — Seth Robinson (@sethdrobinson) April 17, 2013

IMAP Gmail and Google Drive appear to be down. Service disruptions reported. — Warren Ellis (@warrenellis) April 17, 2013

Is Gmail down?Yes.Do you know when it’s coming back up?No.#opslife — Paul D. Ouderkirk (@pdo) April 17, 2013

We’ve reached out to Google and will update this post when we hear back.

