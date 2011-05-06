8 Million-Dollar Reasons Kate Hudson Is Still Working In Hollywood

Critics’ and movie buffs’ problems with Kate Hudson boil down to two words:



“Almost Famous.”

She was so nuanced and promising in “Almost Famous,” they love to wail.

And then she just threw it all away with these horrible romantic comedies where she always plays the same person.

That’s not an entirely inaccurate description.

But it nods to the common misconception that actors owe the public something — that they’re not allowed to, as we all are, just punch the clock, pick up their check and get back to their lives.

They’re supposed to want to dazzle us every time.

Which brings us to our point: Hudson’s supposedly horrible romantic comedies make money.

Sometimes, it’s big money. More often, it’s undramatic money — tidy profits that keep everybody eating and working in the business.

The persistent blubbering over her artistic choices has drowned out the fact that Hudson is one of the most quietly reliable profit-turners in Hollywood.

