"Something Big, Or At Least Biggish, Is Going Down Tomorrow," John Gruber Predicts

Photo: Associated Press

What’s Apple going to do for Antennagate tomorrow?Plugged-in Apple pundit John Gruber thinks it could be more than just a small apology.



“…I now have a hunch it’s going to be more — maybe a lot more — than just a defence of the iPhone 4 antenna,” he writes. “Sounds crazy, I know, but I think something big, or at least biggish, is going down tomorrow.”

He just added, “This is not one of those ‘hunches’ I get where I actually know something and play coy; I could be wrong and the thing could wind up just being 20 minutes of Steve Jobs telling us ‘not to hold it that way, or buy a case’. I’m betting on my hunch, though, and flying out late tonight.”

Apple’s press conference is Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to SAI for the latest.

