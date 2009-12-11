The Recovery Is Faltering

As the summer was turning into a fall, there was a really brief period when it was super-cool to believe in the V-shaped recovery.



There were all kinds of op-eds written about this bravely optimistic idea.

But something happened.

The data from October and November has not been particularly strong.

The V-shaped recovery is beginning to look more U-shaped or – gasp – W-shaped.

See the evidence for yourself >>

