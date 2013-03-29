AD OF THE DAY: Hilarious Ad For A New Apple Store

In a new U.K. commercial from Somersby Cider, the beverage brand spoofs the Apple Inc. model of retail.



Brilliantly carried out, the ad is made to look like it was filmed at the launch of a new Apple product: fans lined up outside and rush in at the chic store’s opening; product-savvy associates guide enchanted customers through the specs of the beverage; there’s even a punny tagline to build upon the theme — “Less Apps, More Apples.”

Somersby is a new brand of hard cider made by Carlsberg. The agency is Fold7, UK.

