Someone's Very Good Reputation Is Going To Go Up In Flames Over This Disagreement Between Apple Experts

Is there going to be an Apple TV set?Former Apple product boss and could-have-been CEO Jean-Louis Gassée could not be more firm in his answer: “I simply don’t believe Apple will make, or even wants to make, a TV set.”



Meanwhile, Apple analyst Gene Munster just went on CNBC to say Apple is definitely working on a TV.

The Bloomberg headline is: “MUNSTER TELLS CNBC IT’S A FACT APPLE WORKING ON A TELEVISION”

So who’s right?

This morning, a WSJ story favoured Munster.

But then, last year, Munster told us we’d have an Apple TV by now…and we don’t.

Here’s one thing we know.

Someone’s reputation as an Apple expert is going up in flames over this, Munster or Gassée, and it’s just a matter of time.

