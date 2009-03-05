Someone's Finally Buying The New York Times!

It took long enough, but it seems the New York Times Company has finally found some friends with deep pockets who don’t think the stock is going to zero.



Over the past week, as the stock market has cratered, the New York Times Company’s stock has held steady at about $4. Today, with the market bounce, it’s up about 15%.

The volume has spiked, too: Well over than 1 million shares a day for the past 10 days, with a couple of huge days.

So someone’s buying NYT. Who?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.