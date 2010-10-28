Someone Wants To Blow Up NPR For Firing Juan Williams

NPR’s firing of Juan Williams last week continues to incite fiery reactions — literally.



In addition to the thousands of strongly worded emails and phone calls NPR has reportedly received since giving Williams the axe for admitting to Bill O’Reilly that he gets nervous when flying in the company of Muslims, NPR’s Washington D.C. headquarters received a bomb threat Monday via mail (the old fashioned kind of mail) that appears to be related to the Williams episode.

The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi reports:

Sources at the news organisation said the threat was received via U.S. mail and was immediately turned over to local police and the FBI. The organisation did not publicly disclose the threat or release details, on the advice of law enforcement officials.

The letter didn’t reference the Williams firing specifically, but people at NPR, who spoke about it on the condition of anonymity, said the timing and tone suggested it was sent after Williams’s widely publicized termination.

NPR warned its staffers of the threat in a memo (though it didn’t mention the whole bomb part) and has heightened security.

