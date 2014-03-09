How To Find Out If Someone Unfriended You On Facebook

Caroline Moss

A new browser extension makes it easy to find out who has kicked you off their Facebook friends list.

It’s called “Unfriend Notify” and it works for Firefox and Chrome.

Here’s how it works on Chrome. Get ready, it’s incredibly simple.

Visit here and click Free. This will begin the extension download:

Then click Add:

Then you can visit Facebook. In your friends list, a new tab will appear called “Lost Friends.” It will show you the people who have unfriended you since the last time you clicked the tab.

