Yowsa! Jalopnik has put together a list of the 10 most exotic cars that were scrapped in Cash-For-Clunkers. These two jumped out at us. A $307,000 Bentley Continental R and an Excalibur Autos Phaeton.



There were only 1,290 of the Bentleys built. And now one is dead and gone forever. Click on the pictures to see the rest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.