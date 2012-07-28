Someone Stole The Red Sox Mascot Costume And Ran Away Through The Streets Of Boston

Nicholas Schwartz
Wally the Green Monster

Wally The Green Monster, mascot for the Boston Red Sox, is missing.The costume for the famous mascot was stolen from the team, and the suspect was last seen in the streets of Boston this afternoon, fleeing in the costume.

Police are searching the surrounding area, and even have a helicopter in the air, according to the Boston Herald.

 

 

UPDATE: Wally has been found!

