Someone Stole The Red Sox Mascot Costume And Ran Away Through The Streets Of Boston

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/malo

Wally The Green Monster, mascot for the Boston Red Sox, is missing.The costume for the famous mascot was stolen from the team, and the suspect was last seen in the streets of Boston this afternoon, fleeing in the costume.



Police are searching the surrounding area, and even have a helicopter in the air, according to the Boston Herald.

Missing: Wally the Green Monster, If seen please call Boston Police — Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) July 27, 2012

UPDATE: Wally has been found!

Update: Wally the Green Monster has been found. — Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) July 27, 2012

