Someone Showed Up To UBS' Stamford Office This Morning With A Baseball Bat And Asked To See The President

Apparently someone showed up to UBS’ Stamford office this morning with a baseball bat and asked for the President.



From the Stamford Advocate via DB:

City police are looking for a man who appeared at UBS’ sales and trading headquarters on Washington Boulevard and brandished a baseball bat after asking for “the president.”

Capt. William Mullin said the man drove to the financial company’s office just before 7:35 a.m. Monday and approached a security officer asking to see the president.

Mullin said the security officer wasn’t entirely sure if the man was looking for a top UBS official because the firm’s international headquarters are in Switzerland, where all of its top officials work.

After demanding to see “the president,” the visitor then walked back to his car and pulled out a bat. He then began gesturing with the bat before driving away in his white Honda Civic. Police checked the area and were unable to find the man or his car.

Police then checked the plate, which was registered to a 31-year-old man in Eastchester, N.Y., Mullin said.

