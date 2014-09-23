It Looks Like Apple Employees Are Testing The Apple Watch In The Wild

Apple This is not an Apple employee, but don’t be surprised if you spot the Apple Watch while you’re out and about.

The Apple Watch isn’t expected to hit stores until early next year, but some have already begun spotting it in San Francisco.

Rohit Jenveja may have been first to see the Apple Watch outside Cupertino, where it was unveiled two weeks ago:

Saw a few Apple employees wearing the iWatch at a bus stop in mission. All were wearing the sport edition and carrying the iPhone six plus.

— Rohit J (@rohitjenveja) September 22, 2014

For those on the Apple Watch hunt, the Apple Watch Sport looks like this:

Apple The Apple Watch Sport has been spotted in the wild.

The reason the Apple Watch isn’t expected in stores until early 2015 is because it’s not finished yet.

The demo units Apple showed off two weeks ago were running a video highlighting some of the functions the Apple Watch will have when its done.

The Apple employees Jenveja mentions are presumably wearing functional Apple Watches. Apple is probably using employees as beta testers for the device so they can add last-minute features before the watch’s release.

