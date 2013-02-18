Someone Posted Mockups Of A Samsung Smartwatch To The Internet, Giving Apple More To Worry About

Someone — probably a Samsung fan, but maybe a Samsung employee — posted three images to a Korean message board this week.



The images are mockups of what the user interface for a Samsung smartwatch could look like.

SlashGear first noticed the images.

Apple is making a smartwatch. Google is too. It’s very likely, then, that Samsung would make one too.

If it is, that’ll surely be a headache for Apple, which some say is getting out-innovated by Samsung in the quickly saturating smartphone market.

One hope for Apple has been that it will come out with an exciting new product to create a new market it can dominate all by itself, like it did the smartphone and tablet markets for years. If Samsung is coming out with a smartwatch, those plans could be foiled.

It is not likely that these are actual images of what that Samsung gadget’s operating system would look like.

Truly, saying they were would be like saying the latest piece of Harry Potter fan fiction to hit the Internet is a leak of JK Rowling’s next big book.

But still. It’s interesting to speculate, and now we have a visual aid.

Photo: SlashGear

Photo: SlashGear

Photo: SlashGear

