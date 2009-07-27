Someone, Please Invent A Less-Crappy Battery

Mobile technology is finally starting to get really impressive. But before things spin out of control, someone, please, figure out a better battery.

I had one of those “holy crap!” moments yesterday during my quarterly visit to the gym. With little effort, I was able to watch the Cubs game live on my iPhone, with impressive video quality, using MLB’s At Bat app and AT&T’s 3G network.

Finally, I thought, an advanced mobile operating system, a gorgeous screen, a great app, and AT&T working together as promised. (Previously, I couldn’t get an AT&T signal even strong enough to check email from the gym, so for video to squeeze its way through, something good must be going on.)

An hour later, I was ready to leave, and I shut down the app. 30% battery left!

Sure, this is a year-old iPhone, and I was doing probably the most processor- and battery-intense activity possible — streaming live video, fullscreen, at full brightness.

But that’s just not going to work. Someone, somewhere, needs to figure out a way to pack more power into tiny batteries so the promise of mobile computing and entertainment becomes feasible for more than two hours without having to tote around a charging cable and extension cord.

Sure, a lot of the battery efficiency is going to come from the rest of the gadget — companies making processors and displays more energy efficient, etc. But surely the battery concept could use help, too.

So who’s going to do it? Let us know if it’s you.

