Someone paid almost $100,000 for a bottle of McDonald's Special Sauce

McDonald’s just sold its first ever bottle of Big Mac Special Sauce in the UK.

The fast-food chain auctioned off a single bottle of the secret sauce on eBay for £65,900, or about $96,000, reports New York Magazine’s Grub Street. McDonald’s is donating the cash to charity.

Bidding started two weeks ago at less than $5, but quickly escalated to the several thousand dollar range.

In addition to the bottle of sauce, the top bidder receives a classy black container for the bottle and a special sauce dispenser.

While this is the first time that a bottle of Special Sauce has been sold in the UK, Grub Street notes that McDonald’s recently sold 4,000 bottles of the sauce in Australia — for only $4.99. However, prior to the 4,000-bottle deal, Australia had a similar limited time offering of Special Sauce, with the starting price of $18,000.

