Someone Paid $10,000 To Say The Line 'Your Check, Sir' In The Veronica Mars Movie

A few years ago, there was a TV show about a sleuthing teenager called Veronica Mars.It got canceled, but not before becoming a cult hit.



Yesterday, the show’s writer, Rob Thomas, launched a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter.

In 10 hours, he raised $2.5 million from 40,000+ fans – more than enough to fund a movie.

In order to entice donors to give, Thomas promised them perks for donating particular amounts of money.

People who donated $10 or more, for example, get a copy of the script the day it’s released. 4,700+ people did this.

People who donated $25 or more, get a t-shirt.

People who donated $400 more will be followed by the movie’s star, Kristen Bell, on Twitter.

And so on, all the way up to $10,000.

$10,000 – an amount one person did pay! – guarantees a donor a very minor speaking role in the film.

Here is Thomas’s description of the perk:

You will get a speaking role in the movie. Here’s the scene — Veronica is eating with the man in her life. Things have gotten tense between them. You are the waiter/waitress. You approach the table, and you say, “Your check, sir.” We guarantee you will be on camera as you say the line. Unless you go all hammy and ruin the scene and we have to cut you out, but that would be a sad day for all of us. Just say the line. Don’t over-think it. You’re a waiter. Your motivation is to turn over the table. In addition to appearing in the movie, you’ll receive a framed copy of the page of the script that includes your line. You’ll get an invitation to the premiere and the after party. You are, after all, in the movie. Think of yourself as Guy Fleegman from Galaxy Quest. People will surely want autographs. You’ll also receive the signed movie poster, the Blu-Ray/DVD combo pack, the digital version of the movie, the T-shirt and a pdf of the shooting script.

