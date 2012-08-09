Someone Ordered A TV On Amazon, But Received This Semiautomatic Assault Rifle Instead

Photo: Screengrab from FOX 6
This is one of the stranger online retail mix-ups we’ve seen.Seth Horvitz, a regular guy who lives in Washington D.C., ordered a television from a third-party on Amazon. He never received it.
Instead, he got a semi-automatic assault rifle on his doorstep, reports FOX 5.
He called police about it, and they showed up to confiscate the SIG716. It’s illegal to transport a weapon across the D.C. line.
It turns out that the weapon was meant for a gun shop in Pennsylvania. The shipping label on the box had Horvitz’s information on it though.
Here’s the description of the gun from the Sig Sauer website:
Familiar Handling, Unfamiliar Power, SIG SAUER® has taken the proven features of the SIG516™ and applied them into a potent AR-based rifle chambered in 7.62 x 51mm. utilising the short stroke pushrod operating system, an M1913 Mil-Std rail, free-floating barrel, aluminium quad rail forend, telescoping stock, and Magpul® PMAG®, the SIG716 is the rifle of choice when you require the power of a larger calibre carbine.
NOW SEE: 9 Trends That Are Transforming The Retail World >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.