Someone Ordered A TV On Amazon, But Received This Semiautomatic Assault Rifle Instead

Photo: Screengrab from FOX 6

This is one of the stranger online retail mix-ups we’ve seen.Seth Horvitz, a regular guy who lives in Washington D.C., ordered a television from a third-party on Amazon. He never received it.



Instead, he got a semi-automatic assault rifle on his doorstep, reports FOX 5.

He called police about it, and they showed up to confiscate the SIG716. It’s illegal to transport a weapon across the D.C. line.

It turns out that the weapon was meant for a gun shop in Pennsylvania. The shipping label on the box had Horvitz’s information on it though.

Here’s the description of the gun from the Sig Sauer website:

Familiar Handling, Unfamiliar Power, SIG SAUER® has taken the proven features of the SIG516™ and applied them into a potent AR-based rifle chambered in 7.62 x 51mm. utilising the short stroke pushrod operating system, an M1913 Mil-Std rail, free-floating barrel, aluminium quad rail forend, telescoping stock, and Magpul® PMAG®, the SIG716 is the rifle of choice when you require the power of a larger calibre carbine.

NOW SEE: 9 Trends That Are Transforming The Retail World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.