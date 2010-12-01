Someone On Wall Street Actually Likes RIM!

Photo: AP

At least some people on Wall Street are starting to get excited about RIM’s new QNX operating system, or at least less pessimistic about RIM than they were earlier this year.Since late August, RIM shares are up more than 50%.



And today, Jefferies analyst Peter Misek upgraded the stock to BUY from Hold, and jacked his price target to $80 from $55.

As a result, RIM shares are up another 5% today.

Why? As Barron’s summarizes:

QNX provides a good browsing experience

QNX is scalable to use on high-end AND low-end phones

QNX is easy to port Android apps to

QNX is more secure than Apple and Google (makes corporate users happy) and requires less bandwidth (makes carriers happy)

QNX could power all of RIM’s BlackBerries faster than people think

QNX could get carriers like Verizon excited about RIM again

The big worry for BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is that it’s no longer going to be a high-end smartphone company; that it’s the new Palm. Many of its high-end consumer customers have already ditched it for Apple’s iPhone or Google’s Android, and carriers seem more interested in Android and the iPhone, too.

So the concern is that RIM is going to be stuck as a mid- to low-end gadget maker, selling cheap, buy-one-get-one-free handsets with crappy margins.

But RIM has a wildcard in its hands: A new operating system called QNX, which will be the basis for its forthcoming BlackBerry PlayBook tablet, and likely for future BlackBerry phones. This could either push RIM in the right direction, helping it gain popularity with consumers and developers, or it could do nothing.

We think RIM’s comeback is going to be challenging — the smartphone field is getting VERY crowded, and RIM has never shown the kind of regard for quality, elegance, or design that Apple defines. But the smartphone market is growing fast, with lots of moving parts, and RIM may be able to continue its growth streak without being the top player.

In the meantime, Jefferies’ Misek writes that international growth “should carry RIMM until the new QNX products launch,” and that “enterprise share loss” will be “slower than feared.”

RIM reports November quarter results on Dec. 16.

