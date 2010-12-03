A Big Thank You To The Guy On The JPMorgan Trading Floor Who Knows How To Ease The Tension

Giving thanks

Something fun happens on the JPMorgan trading floor about twice a day, says a tipster who sits on it.About twice a day, someone yells out, “Whore!”



Most people are used to it, says our source, but it’s always a nice break from the day’s tension.

He assumes the explicative escapes his lips because he’s mad or because something’s gone wrong, but our tipper isn’t sure, and doesn’t really care.

It’s funny, he says.

So on behalf of our tipster, thank you, anonymous yeller. You’re appreciated at work more than you know.

For more on the antics on the JPMorgan trading floor, click here.

(In the yeller’s defence, not that he needs one, he might have Tourrette’s.)

