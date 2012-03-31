Someone Needs To Build A Statue Of OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter

A month ago, OMGPOP was dead in the water.



Then, out of nowhere, Draw Something took off and became a huge hit.

Weeks after its launch, OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter accepted a $210 million buyout for the whole company from Zynga.

Now it Draw Something daily active users is flattening out.

Porter only joined OMGPOP years after it was founded, pushing it into Facebook and mobile games development (it had been building games for its own Website only).

Now he seems to have top-ticked Draw Something’s popularity perfectly.

Somebody needs to build a statue of this guy, and stick it in Union Square.

