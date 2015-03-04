Someone may have burnt all the skin off Jeff, one of Clive Palmer's dinosaurs

Police are investigating a fire that left Jeff, Clive Palmer’s giant T-Rex, a smouldering framework.

The ABC reports firefighters were called to Coolum resort about 1:30am yesterday and found Jeff already well alight. Palmer said he believed the fire was started by an electrical fault, but 9 News is reporting this morning that the matter has been referred to police.

Palmer said Jeff’s brother is waiting in the dinosaur park and is ready to take Jeff’s place if required.

