A Fan Made This Epic 7-Minute Trailer For 'The Hobbit'

If you can’t get enough of “The Hobbit” before its December 14 release, you’re in luck.



A dedicated fan compiled what looks to be every trailer and TV spot, including those from the UK and Japan, into one super trailer.

It’s a pretty thorough supercut of what to expect from the film.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

