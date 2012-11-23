A Fan Made This Epic 7-Minute Trailer For 'The Hobbit'

If you can’t get enough of “The Hobbit” before its December 14 release, you’re in luck.
A dedicated fan compiled what looks to be every trailer and TV spot, including those from the UK and Japan, into one super trailer.
It’s a pretty thorough supercut of what to expect from the film.
Check it out below:
