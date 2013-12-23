Someone Killed Six Miniature Horses At A South Australia Farm In A 'Hit'

Staff member Terry Hocking/Photo: Facebook

Six miniature horses had their throats cut while they were in their stable, at a farm on the Fleurieu Peninsula in South Australia.

The owners say it was not a random attack, and that the six horses were deliberately targeted, according to a statement on the Jacksons Miniature Horses Facebook page.

These horses were not slaughtered by any random lowlife. They were deliberately murdered by someone who knows us. It was a “hit”. Anyone who has any information that could help police are encouraged to contact police directly. Anyone who has received threats against their horses or persons from anyone within the industry or without, please inform police in any State of Australia. Police regard this as a Major Crime and are determined to catch the culprit(s).

According to ABC News, anyone found guilty of killing the animals could face up to 10 years in prison.

Three horses also in the stable with those killed were left untouched. The slain animals have been buried on the property, which is near the town of Clayton Bay.

