All Things Digital associate editor Drake Martinet just proposed to Stacy Green, Mashable‘s vp/marketing and communications, through the ad nerd’s over-used medium of choice: an infographic.



It’s Valentine’s Day, and—admittedly—it’s cute. She said yes, BTW.

Here’s what Martinet came up with after he “ran the numbers“:

Photo: Mashable

