Here's what we thought of sunglasses that can make contactless payments

Photo: Business Insider.

These days I don’t carry a wallet.

All I travel with is my iPhone, which has a case holding three things: my credit and public transport cards and ID.

I am all about simplicity.

So when I heard someone had created sunglasses that can make contactless payments, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on them.

Visa has teamed up with payments startup Inamo and sunglasses company, Local Supply, to create WaveShades: contactless payments sunglasses.

The slick, lightweight design made them some of the most comfortable to wear glasses I have worn, and the reflective lenses and Ray-Ban-like black frame made them cool and fashionable.

They work by using a secure payment chip in the arm, which can be loaded with funds.

Photo: Business Insider.

While they would make for a great pair of glasses, I wondered if I would ever swap it for current situation of the phone case.

I guess it would be a great reason to leave to phone at home when you want to get away from it all.

What if you wanted to stop by a pub for a beer, but you don’t have ID? And you’ll need to be careful about not putting your sunglasses down somewhere then forgetting them.

Nevertheless the idea of putting a payments system into sunglasses — which for Australians is a must-have accessory — is a great idea.

Before you get too excited, WaveShades is still in its prototype phase — as you can tell by the odd placement of the payment chip — but is being trialed at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival this summer.

Frederique Covington, senior vice president of marketing for Asia Pacific at Visa, said the financial services environment was evolving at an unprecedented pace.

“The Visa WaveShades pilot is all about showing Australians that innovation in how we pay can make their lives simpler and everyday experiences seamless and rewarding.”

Whilst the sunglasses are note available for purchase just yet, it’s hoped a successful pilot could result in them being offered for sale in the future.

Photo: Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.