Two Secret Bidders Enter The Battle For Lunch With Warren Buffett, Only One Emerges Victorious

Bidding to have lunch with Warren Buffett got underway last week on eBay and bidding battle began between two bidders: “s***l” and “o***r.””O***r” came out on top, with the winning $2,345,678 bid.



Last year, the lunch went for $1.7 million — and at lunch, someone stole Warren’s seat! He didn’t care though. And everyone laughed when he told a joke.

The “Power Lunch For 8” is hosted by Buffett each year to benefit the GLIDE charity and its programs.

The opening bid this year was $25,000. It then jumped to $100,000; then surged to over $1 million within a few hours. 8 bids were made during the 5-day auction.

The winner and seven of his or her buddies will chow down with Buffett at Smith & Wollensky in New York City.

Past winners include Greenlight’s David Einhorn.

