Someone Just Transferred $US148 Million Worth Of Bitcoin

Someone just transacted $US148 million worth of Bitcoin.

That’s about 195,000 Bitcoins.

We say transacted because there is no way of knowing whether any money actually changed hands. The Bitcoins were transferred from several Blockchain “addresses” to another single address. Addresses are basically routing numbers, and an individual’s Bitcoin wallet can contain multiple addresses.

So barring some kind of deal that would almost certainly be required to be reported to some sort of third party, it’s likely to have just been an individual consolidating accounts.

But it does show that someone out there owns 195,000 Bitcoins, which are increasingly becoming more valuable.

