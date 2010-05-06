Someone Is Trying To Sell BillAckman.Com On Ebay For $400,000

This is random: someone is trying to sell the domain, BillAckman.com, on eBay for $400,000.



See the listing.

“Premium listing!” It says. The seller is trying for 400K. Wishful thinking.

Hedge fund manager domain names are a new territory for the seller, crystalstyle, usually sticks to selling baseball cards, tank tops, and watches.

(Via Hedgefund.net)

From the eBay listing:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.