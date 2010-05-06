Someone Is Trying To Sell BillAckman.Com On Ebay For $400,000

This is random: someone is trying to sell the domain, BillAckman.com, on eBay for $400,000.
“Premium listing!” It says. The seller is trying for 400K. Wishful thinking.
Hedge fund manager domain names are a new territory for the seller, crystalstyle, usually sticks to selling baseball cards, tank tops, and watches.
(Via Hedgefund.net)
From the eBay listing:
