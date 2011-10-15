Someone Is Selling Bloomberg Businessweeks' Steve Jobs Cover For $50 On eBay

Steve Jobs covers are big business.
Now, someone is trying to make a quick buck.
Nine copies of Bloomberg Businessweek’s Steve Jobs issue are on eBay for $49.99 each.
The breathless text that accompanies the post:
Steve Jobs Bloomberg Businessweek Magazine SPECIAL ISSUE 2011 NEW MINT No Label
Newsstand issue NO MAILING LABEL in full mint condition issue.
An email will be sent to you with a delivery confirmation number once it has been shipped.
If you have any questions please email me and I will be happy to answer them. Thank you very much for looking.
The auction ends on November 8.
(h/t Richard Turley, the magazine’s creative director)
