Someone Is Planting One-Hundred-Dollar Bills All Over San Francisco

If you live in San Francisco, keep your eyes peeled for wads of cash.

The Bold Italic reports they received an anonymous email this morning from someone saying they launched a campaign where they’re hiding cash all over San Francisco, calling it a social experiment.

The person is apparently a real estate mogul who made tons of money in the market.

The email continued,

Our Twitter page — @HiddenCash — will show people where the money is hidden. There are a few hundred dollars hidden last night already, and this will continue. We have two $US100 bills hidden and some $US20s.

Sure enough:

This guy found $US100 in a key box.

The Bold Italic spoke to the mystery money-planter, who wishes to remain anonymous. They have always been a fan of giving back, they wrote to TBI in an email, but “they are concerned with the huge wealth inequality in the Bay Area, and this random money-planting campaign is a way to playfully experiment with changing that.”

The do-gooder writes,

I’ve made millions of dollars the last few years, more than I ever imagined, and yet many friends of mine, and people who work for me, cannot afford to buy a modest home in the Bay Area,” they wrote. “This has caused me quite a bit of reflection. I am determined to give away some of the money I make, and in addition to charity, to do it in fun, creative ways like this.

If you are in the Bay Area and had no luck finding money today, not to worry. Whoever is behind @HiddenCash says they plan on hiding money once or twice a week around the city — with no end in sight.

