Someone In The Hamptons Is Keeping $100 Million In A Checking Account

We found this a little hard to believe, but apparently someone in the Hamptons is stowing some serious cash in a checking account.
A tipster found this receipt in a Capital One ATM in East Hampton and sent a snapshot to Dealbreaker — it shows a $99,864,731 balance, after a $400 cash withdrawal.
Photo: Dealbreaker
