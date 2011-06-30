Someone In The Hamptons Is Keeping $100 Million In A Checking Account

Julie Zeveloff

We found this a little hard to believe, but apparently someone in the Hamptons is stowing some serious cash in a checking account.

A tipster found this receipt in a Capital One ATM in East Hampton and sent a snapshot to Dealbreaker — it shows  a $99,864,731 balance, after a $400 cash withdrawal.

receipt

Photo: Dealbreaker

