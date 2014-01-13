Someone In Texas Just Bought The Right To Kill An Endangered Black Rhino For $350,000

This is somewhat conflicting.

A Texas-based hunting club has sold the right to hunt and kill a rare black rhino in Namibia for $350,000.

Radio Free Europe reports that the money raised “will help to fund conservation efforts” in Namibia where the Government allows 5 of the 1800 Rhinos left to be killed each year.

Kenya’s The Daily Nation says that the Namibian Wildlife authorities have defended the auction, with Deputy Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta telling the paper:”People should not be worried, we have a programme and policies that we are following.”

