Someone In Detroit Pointed A Gun At A Google Street View Car

Photo: Screenshot

Google captures its Street View images by literally driving a camera-equipped car down the road while snapping photos. As such, the company tends to capture some weird images.This image to the right, captured by a Google car in Detroit, clearly shows a group of people hanging out on a porch brandishing a gun. Another image clearly shows one of them taking aim at the Google car.



The image was first discovered on Reddit and we found it via BetaBeat.

This barely scratches the surface of Google Street View oddities. Jon Rafman of 9-eyes.com has curated some of the most stunning images we’ve seen from Google Street View, ranging from scary to beautiful to strange.

We absolutely recommend checking out Rafman’s full site, and we’ve assembled some of our favourites here.

