These are “Cryo-spheres” from the A Bar in Washington D.C. They’re a lot like Dippin’ Dots — the expensive ice cream-like dessert — except they’re infused with booze.



They were formerly known as “Drinkin’ Dots,” until the people at Dippin’ Dots warned them of trademark infringement, reports Dominique Zamora at Foodbeast.

Dippin’ Dots filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

Watch a video of how they do it. It’s an impressive little item that’ll help get people into the establishment:

