Someone Has Got To Get Louis Moore Bacon One Of These

A sculpture of Kevin Bacon made entirely out of – you guessed it – bacon, is up for auction on eBay right now.



All proceeds go to charity and the asking price is currently $4,150.

So if anyone had been in need of a present idea for Louis Moore Bacon, the billionaire who already has everything, we hope we’ve just solved your dilemma.

All you have to do is contact the makers of this sculpture, J&D’s Foods and What Do Bacon Do, and ask them to render Louis Moore Bacon’s head (also pictured) in the same medium, bacon and bacon bits.

Actually frankly, this one looks enough like him that you could probably get away with just buying him this one, but there’s no harm in getting it custom-made.

And it’s a tax write-off!

Note: It’s not edible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.