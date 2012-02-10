Someone Has Bought This Massive $38 Million Estate In Southampton

Meredith Galante
beechwood $38 million southampton estate hotd

Photo: Corcoran

The Southampton “Beechwood” estate listed at $38 million is under contract, according to Curbed. No official word on the final price yet.This beauty is “inspired by the allée of 200 year old beech trees on this 4.5 acre estate parcel,” according to the listing.

With nine bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms there’s room for your entire posse.

Hopefully the buyer in contract realises the hidden costs of $72,474 in taxes a year.

The estate is set on 4.5 acres

From the driveway you get a good view of all of the house

The grounds are lined with trees and lovely landscaping

The house is picturesque

There's a tennis court on the grounds, perfect for private lessons

And plenty of green space for a touch football game

The pool is serene

The outdoor patio has a fireplace to keep you warm on chilly summer nights

We love the view

Now let's take a look inside

The foyer has a lot of natural light

The home boasts five fireplaces

The sitting room is very quaint

There's plenty of room for entertaining

The kitchen is stunning in white and beige

We love the glass cabinet doors

The island is huge

The home looks very cozy as the sun sets

