Someone Has Bought This Massive $38 Million Estate In Southampton

The Southampton “Beechwood” estate listed at $38 million is under contract, according to Curbed. No official word on the final price yet.This beauty is “inspired by the allée of 200 year old beech trees on this 4.5 acre estate parcel,” according to the listing.



With nine bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms there’s room for your entire posse.

Hopefully the buyer in contract realises the hidden costs of $72,474 in taxes a year.

