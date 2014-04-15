Someone Has 2349 Vials Of Deadly SARS Virus But There's No Need For Concern

People wear masks to protect themselves against the SARS virus in Hong Kong, 2003. Picture: Getty Images

A distinguished French research institute is assuring the public there is no need for concern over the fact it has lost 2349 vials of the deadly SARS virus.

Institut Pasteur released a statement on Sunday admitting that a routine inventory could not account for the missing vials.

SARS – Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome – killed 775 people during an outbreak in Asia between November 2002 and July 2003. Almost 1 in 10 people who contracted the virus died from it.

Institut Pasteur asked France’s drug and health safety agency to help with the search for the missing 2349 vials of SARS last week, but to no avail.

After confirming the disappearance, the institute then moved to reassure the public it was not at risk with this statement:

“The tubes concerned have no infectious potential. Independent experts referred by health authorities have qualified the risk as ‘nil’ in regards to available evidence and literature on the survival of the SAS virus.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.