Here's Someone Frying An Egg In The 110-Degree Heat At The Australian Open

It’s hot enough to fry an egg at the Australian Open.

Play was suspended on Thursday afternoon when temperatures hit 110 degrees. It’s one of the most brutal heatwaves in decades.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci caught someone in the stands cooking up a snack:

Hisenae arena @australianopen. Mate, could I please order a t-bone pic.twitter.com/PupUC4OjP0

— Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (@tsonga7) January 16, 2014

It’s unclear if this actually worked.

Later in the day, the roof was closed, which would have made it all but impossible to fry an egg.

The heat isn’t expected to let up until the weekend. A number of players have struggled with the conditions, including Maria Sharapova — who barely survived a second-round match on Rod Laver Arena during the hottest part of the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.