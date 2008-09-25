Someone's Finally Found Dick Fuld

Even though he sent a memo to his staff last week and his chipper secretary’s been answering his phone, no one’s actually been able to find Dick Fuld. So, where’s he been hiding out? In his 31st-floor corner office, of course.



New York Post: Sources said he spent a few days last weekend at his home in Greenwich, Conn. – the first time in weeks he’s had a day off amid marathon sessions, first to raise capital and then find a buyer for his ailing firm.

People familiar with the matter told The Post that Fuld, who still maintains his corner office on the 31st floor at Lehman’s onetime headquarters at 745 Seventh Ave., is putting in full days attempting to sell Lehman assets…

But one Wall Street executive said, “Unless you’ve been on the 31st floor, you’d never understand what [Fuld’s] been through.”

So take an elevator ride up to the 31st floor. Tell Dick we said, “Hi.”

