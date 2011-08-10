A Plane Saying "Thanks For The Downgrade, You Should All Be Fired" Flew Over The S&P Building Tuesday

At about 11:30 AM on Tuesday, a plane flew by the S&P offices in New York dragging a banner behind it saying:



“THANKS FOR THE DOWNGRADE. YOU SHOULD ALL BE FIRED.”

Awesome.

If you know who’s behind it, email us.

UPDATE: It was a lady broker named Lucy Nobbe who hired the plane, according to the Daily. She’s a VP for the brokerage side of Wedbush, an investment bank.

From Fortune:

[The woman who sent the plan is a] Midwestern investment banker broker who woke up last night with the need to vent at those who she believes are leading the nation into an economic morass.

“I originally wanted to fly it over Washington, D.C., but learned that you can’t do that,” says the broker, who asked to remain anonymous for job security reasons [but later told The Daily her name]. “So I chose Wall Street instead, but didn’t specifically intend it to fly over S&P. I’m just a mother from St. Louis who feels the only reason we got downgraded was people in politics.”

The pilot was Matthew Applegate, of a New Jersey-based company called Aerial Sign North. He did not pick up the phone, but a competitor suggests that such a flight would run between $1,200 and $1,500.

Via The Observer and American Banker, which tweeted it first.

