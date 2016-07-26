Someone dubbed David Attenborough's commentary over Pokémon Go, and it's hilarious

Photo: Lam Yik Fei/ Getty Images.

Sir David Attenborough’s voice is one of the most recognisable in the world.

Known for his wildlife documentaries, many have come to admire the calm British accent that takes you on a journey through far away exotic places.

Now imagine that same voice taking you on a journey through the viral game Pokémon Go.

Dave Thorpe, from Lovin Dublin, a publication which explores the Irish city, its food and people, posted this video on the site on July 14.

It dubs Attenborough’s voice over footage of the augmented reality game in play, and the result is hilarious.

Since it was posted two weeks ago the video has been watched 3.2 million times.

Watch it here.

