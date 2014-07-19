Someone Keeps Breaking Into San Francisco Startups

Someone might be burglarizing San Francisco startups, San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Two downtown San Francisco companies have reported several break-ins as recently as last week, and security footage points toward the crimes being linked.

In April a burglar broke into Demand Local, an advertising company, and stole a few thousand dollars worth of equipment, the Chronicle reports.

The startup has since invested in a security camera and last week caught an intruder on video, though this time nothing was stolen.

Meanwhile, a mere 10-minute walk away, fellow startup BuildZoom also had a run-in with a burglar. On July 6, the startup took this video of a woman in their office building suddenly being scared off by an alarm. The description of the video, posted by a BuildZoom founder, says the company believes the intruder used a key to the building to get inside, and is offering a $US1,000 reward to anyone who can identify her.

