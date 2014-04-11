Someone Bought A Jar Of Air In China For $896

A boy in Beijing wears a mouth mask to protect against pollution. Image: Shutterstock.

Clean air comes with a big price tag in China.

Last month an artist managed to auction off a jar of fresh French mountain air for 5,250 yuan ($AU896.5) in the Asian state.

Making the jar of French air more expensive then some French Champagnes.

The artist, Liang Kegang said his work, which was put up for sale to a group of Chinese collectors, was an act of protest against China’s growing air pollution problem.

The Chinese Government has identified the environment is now one of its top priorities after years of double digit economic growth and is boosting its powers to monitor and enforce pollution guidelines.

In March the World Health Organisation named air pollution as the “world’s largest single environmental health risk”, reporting 7 million deaths across the world in 2012 were the result of air pollution.

Poor air quality has long been an issue in China, particularly in Beijing, where smog regularly chokes the capital. Last year air quality levels in the capital regularly exceeded government pollution standards.

