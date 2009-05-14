Someone Bids $13,000 For Huffington Post Internship

How bad is the job market for media types? A charity auction for a two or three-month internship at the Huffington Post has collected bids as high as $13,000.



“Jumpstart your career in the blogsphere,” the listing suggests, “with an eye-opening internship at The Huffington Post in New York or Washington.”

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks The auction’s beneficiary, The Robert F. Kennedy centre for Justice and Human Rights, seems exceptionally worthy. But are unemployed media wannabes really this worthless?

If the top bidder lives in Connecticut, the winner even has to pay sales tax on the internship.

If anyone was going to auction off an internship, though, it would be Arianna Huffington’s Huffington Post, which features tons of content generated free by bloggers and celebrities just happy to have a platform. HuffPo did recently start a fund to employ some laid-off investigative reporters, but the company thrives primarily on “citizen” journalism and news that other outlets spend money reporting.

