Someone At Clive Capital Made $136.8 Million Last Year

What does someone who runs a ~$5 billion fund that returned about 10% last year make?



About $136.8 million.

According to the Financial News:

According to Companies House filings issued on Thursday, Clive Capital founder Christian Levett, along with fellow members of the partnership Richard Boland and Elizabeth Holstein, withdrew a total of £104.4m in remuneration from March 31 2010 to February 28 2011.The partner with the largest share of the profits netted £83.9m, up from £74.6 in 2010.

The specific individual is not identified.

We’re pretty sure it’s Chris Levett, Clive’s founder. It’d be kind of ridiculous if someone at Clive was making more than him. After all, he’s launching a commodities fund with Goldman Sachs. He just got clobbered on oil in May. Busy man. But you never know!

