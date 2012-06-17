Somehow This Conman Convinced People He Worked For JPMorgan For 20 Years And Got A Sweet Job As A Bank CEO

Peter Gwinnell.

Photo: Central News

London headhunters thought it was their lucky day when they came across the CV of a Mr. Peter Gwinell.According to his resume, Gwinell not only had degrees from Oxford and Harvard, he had also worked for JPMorgan for 20 years.



The problem is that Gwinell actually hadn’t worked for the bank. His degrees were also fictitious.

But the headhunters had already set Gwinell up with a new gig as deputy CEO at Ahli United Bank.

And embarrassingly, the bank had already flown him to the Middle East to meet with their wealthy clients before anyone realised something was up, the Daily Mail reports.

What happened is this:

Gwinnell posted his stellar (and synthetic CV) online and headhunters Connaught saw it and connected him with Ahli United. Gwinell impressed the bank in his interview, was hired, and was dispatched to the Middle East to meet with high-net worth clients, earning thousands of dollars for his work.

But Ahli decided to check up on Gwinell’s history at some point and had a firm called Control Risks place some calls.

First they contacted Oxford, which had no record of the man on their books. Then they discovered he’d never attended Harvard, never worked for JPMorgan, and had never passed exams with the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

What he had done is spend six months in prison in the 90s for fraud.

In court yesterday the presiding judge said,

Somehow or other you managed to convince Connaught Partners, who were headhunters, that you were a suitable candidate for employment by the bank.

Moreover, you then went on to convince the bank after a formal interview in which you were no doubt asked a number of pertinent questions, that you were suitable.

Now obviously you can’t walk around lying about your college days – that never happened – or about getting your banker chops at JPMorgan – when you didn’t – but there is something to be said for a man who did neither of those things and, as the Judge Geoffrey Rivlin said, managed to convince recruiters and a bank that you did both.

His sales skills are clearly superb… So, maybe he’s in the right industry after all?

Because Gwinnell already spent 12 weeks in custody and is also clinically depressed, his sentence has been suspended. He’s been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, 18 months of supervision with a probation officer, and treatment for his depression,

And, understandably, he’s been forbidden from posting his resume online without the court’s permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.