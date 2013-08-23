Somehow The UK's Ministry Of Defence Tweeted Out An Insult To London

Twitter screw ups are not uncommon, but this is just funny.

Sometime late in the night, whoever was watching over the British Ministry of Defence Twitter account punched out this gem:

Anyone who’s ever managed two accounts — one personal, one business — over a program like Tweetdeck knows the anxiety of firing off a personal opinion over an official account.

The Telegraph’s Will Heaven writes:

The MoD’s rogue tweeter may have a point about London’s rapidly evolving skyline — but someone, you can be sure, was sweating bullets when they arrived at work today. The question is: if more than a few people have the password, will they ever find the culprit?

Needless to say, the MoD released a statement saying that is not their official opinion of London’s skyline.

