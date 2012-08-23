Somehow, Taylor Swift's New Single Is Her First #1 Hit

For once, we believe the shocked face – we can’t believe it took so long either.

There isn’t much that 22-year-old Taylor Swift hasn’t already accomplished, but the singer can cross one more honour off her list.The country star just landed her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her infectious new single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”



“Never’s” instant success can largely be attributed to the record 623,000 digital downloads purchased in its first week.

Expect the song to stick around for a while, too. According to Billboard, the single isn’t even currently available to streaming services that contribute to its rankings.

Swift has gotten close to cracking the top spot on numerous occasions. She’s reached No. 2 twice with 2009’s “You Belong With Me” and 2010’s “Today Was A Fairytale,” No. 3 with 2010’s “Mine,” and No. 4 with 2008’s “Love Story.”

Let’s hope she doesn’t crash any more Kennedy weddings to celebrate.

Listen to the song below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The $5 million house Swift bought across from the Kennedy compound >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.