Somehow America Moves Higher In Official FIFA Soccer Rankings

Maybe the World Cup wasn’t such a disappointment after all.



Despite America’s loss to Ghana and all-round miserable defence, the national team moved from #14 to #13 in FIFA’s updated rankings.

Other winners include:

Uruguay rose from #16 to #6

Chile rose from #18 to #10

Paraguay rose from #31 to #16

And the losers:

Portugal fell from #3 to #8

Italy fell from #5 to #11

Croatia fell from #10 to #15

France fell from #9 to #22

In case you missed it: most of Europe looked overrated and old.

